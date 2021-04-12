Cobie Barnes (John A. Logan): The Floyd Central graduate, who recently completed his freshman season on the men's basketball team at Indiana State, announced last week that he is transferring to John A. Logan, a community college in Carterville, Ill. Barnes entered the transfer portal after long-time coach Greg Lansing was let go following the season. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 13 minutes in 24 games for the Sycamores. He shot 41.9 percent from the field and 72.2 percent from the free throw line for ISU, which went 15-10, including 11-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Cobie Barnes
