Cobie Barnes (Marian): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his junior season at SIU-Edwardsville. On Friday, Marian announced on its Twitter page that Barnes is transferring to the Indianapolis school. Barnes, who previously played at Indiana State and John A. Logan College, averaged 2.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 8.4 minutes in 15 games with the Cougars. He shot 46.7 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free throw line for SIUE, which finished 19-14 (9-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference).

