Cobie Barnes (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate is a 6-foot-6 sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team. Barnes tallied a career-high 13 points and four rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench in the Sycamores’ 76-71 victory over visiting Loyola Chicago on Sunday. He went 5 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the free throw line. Barnes is averaging 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 14.2 minutes in 10 games for ISU (4-7, 1-5), which will visit Illinois State on Saturday and Sunday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Cobie Barnes
