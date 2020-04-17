Cobie Barnes head shot

Cobie Barnes

Cobie Barnes (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate, a 6-foot-5 wing on the men’s basketball team, averaged 2.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 9.1 minutes per game for the Sycamores, who went 18-12 and tied for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season standings. The former Indiana All-Star shot 50 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the 3-point line.

Tags

Recommended for you