Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.