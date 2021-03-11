Cobie Barnes head shot

Cobie Barnes (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore guard on the men’s basketball team. On Tuesday, one day after ISU head coach Greg Lansing was dismissed, Barnes announced on social media that he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. “These past two years have been great. Thank you to the city of Terre Haute for accepting me, and most importantly my brothers I’ve grown with and that I can call family. This decision wasn’t easy, but I feel like it is the right one. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal and reopening my recruitment,” Barnes wrote. He averaged 3.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 13 minutes per game, while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 72.2 percent from the free throw line, for the Sycamores (15-10, 11-7), who lost 65-49 to No. 1 seed Loyola Chicago in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals.

