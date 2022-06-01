Cobie Barnes (SIU Edwardsville): The Floyd Central graduate recently announced his decision to transfer to SIU Edwardsville. Barnes, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing, played this past season at John A. Logan College. There he averaged 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds a game while shooting 50 percent from the field and was an All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference pick and an NJCAA All-Region 24 selection. “We are extremely excited to add Cobie Barnes to our family,” SIUE coach Brian Barone said in a release. “Cobie is a versatile wing that is more than capable of playing all over the floor. He is an exceptionally-skilled scorer and rebounder. His all-around skill-set and high IQ is a welcome addition to our program, which I know will translate very well to the Ohio Valley Conference. Cobie is an experienced player that has been well-coached at both Indiana State and John A. Logan. He has won a ton, especially during his last stop at John A. Logan, where he was the most productive player on a top-ranked team which advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 in the NJCAA National Tournament.” The Cougars went 11-21, including 5-13 in the OVC, this past season. “I’m excited to get to SIUE and help the Cougars bring their winning potential out,” Barnes said upon signing. “I feel like the city deserves a great basketball team to support and I can’t wait to get to work and help bring that to Edwardsville. I love the family culture that Coach Barone is creating, and I can’t wait to get to work.”
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Cobie Barnes
