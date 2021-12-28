Cobie Barnes head shot

Cobie Barnes

Cobie Barnes (John A. Logan): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 14.6 points, six rebounds and two assists while starting each of the Vols’ first 14 games. Barnes has scored 20 or more points four times so far. He’s shooting 45.6 percent from the field, including 27.6 percent from 3-point range, and 74.4 percent from the free throw line. John A. Logan (14-1) will be back in action on Jan. 4, when it hosts Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you