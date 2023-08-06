Cole Hussung head shot

Cole Hussung

Cole Hussung (Louisville): The Floyd Central graduate is preparing for his sophomore season on the football team. The placekicker is a transfer from the University of Michigan. He was a one-year letterman (2021) with the Wolverines. He appeared in one game, as a kickoff specialist, to earn his varsity letter. The Cardinals are slated to open their season Sept. 1 at Georgia Tech.

