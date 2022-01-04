Cole Hussung

Cole Hussung (Michigan): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the football team. The 5-9, 194-pound kicker was named to the 2021 Academic All-Big Ten team for the fall term in December. Criteria for making the team includes maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Hussung, who was one of 60 from the UM football team to earn that distinction, saw action in one game this past season for the Wolverines. He booted a kickoff into the end zone against Northern Illinois on Sept. 18. Michigan went 12-2 this season, which ended with a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl, and College Football Playoff semifinal, last Friday.

