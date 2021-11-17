Cole Hussung (Michigan): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the football team. The 5-9, 194-pound kicker made his Michigan debut with a kickoff attempt, which he booted into the end zone for a touchback, against Northern Illinois on Sept. 18. The No. 8 Wolverines (9-1, 6-1) visit Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Cole Hussung
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 'Dogs win 1st regional title
- Greater Clark board approves pay raises for teachers
- Letter to the Editor: McLaughlin responds to OWI arrest
- Battling cancer, but still chasing the light, Bulleit's art to be displayed in New Albany
- Body pulled from Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge
- Blackiston Mill Road bridge closed
- Boehnlein wins caucus, replaces Grooms in Indiana District 46
- OUR VIEW: Traffic stop involving Clarksville cop example of why many question system
- Habitat for Humanity presents home, welcomes family to New Albany
- Silver Creek teachers, classified staff to receive pay raises
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.