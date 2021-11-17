Cole Hussung

Cole Hussung (Michigan): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the football team. The 5-9, 194-pound kicker made his Michigan debut with a kickoff attempt, which he booted into the end zone for a touchback, against Northern Illinois on Sept. 18. The No. 8 Wolverines (9-1, 6-1) visit Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

