Colleen Carey head shot

Colleen Carey

Colleen Carey (Butler): The Floyd Central graduate, who recently completed her freshman year on the women’s swimming & diving team, competed in several meets for the Bulldogs. Her season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle at Bellarmine, a sixth in the 1,000 free at the UIndy Quad and a personal-best time in the 400 individual medley at the House of Champions Invitational.

Tags

Recommended for you