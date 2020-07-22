Colleen Carey (Butler): The Floyd Central graduate, who recently completed her freshman year on the women’s swimming & diving team, competed in several meets for the Bulldogs. Her season was highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle at Bellarmine, a sixth in the 1,000 free at the UIndy Quad and a personal-best time in the 400 individual medley at the House of Champions Invitational.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Colleen Carey
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
