The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the baseball team. The outfielder is batting a team-best .384 for the Panthers. In 86 at-bats, he has 33 hits (including six doubles) and 21 RBIs while scoring 15 times. Farnsley, who has started 23 of 24 games, also has a .465 on-base percentage, a .453 slugging percentage and a .918 OPS. Hanover (13-22 overall, 7-11 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) is scheduled to visit Defiance College at noon Saturday for a doubleheader.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Connor Farnsley (Hanover)
