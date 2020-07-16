Corbin Hale (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate, a sophomore on the wrestling team, collected three wins — all by pin — while wrestling seven matches at 149 pounds. He was also an academic All-GLVC honoree.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Corbin Hale
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Diana Sue Keithley, 76 years of age, passed away July 11, 2020, at her home in Georgetown, IN. She was born November 7, 1943 in New Albany, IN, to the late Leon and Ruth (Wheatley) Adams and was a loving wife, mother and coach. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Urbie Keithley; child…
Pamela Marneé Meeks, 55, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Salem Hospital. She was a Homemaker. Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, James Jeffrey Meeks. Surviving are her parents, J.T. (Susan) Meeks, Borden, Bertha Meeks, Palmyra, son, Eric (Amy) Booher, Sellersb…
Online Poll
Should all grocers and retailers require shoppers to wear masks?
As the U.S. began to gradually reopen following the coronavirus shutdown, some retailers such as Menards and Costco were quick to adopt a masks-mandatory policy for workers and customers, as recommended by the CDC. Recently, large retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Sam's and Kohl's have announced that they, too, will require shoppers to mask-up when in their stores, something already required of employees.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Shooting, carjacking suspect in custody
- New Albany to demo former Sonic, gas station buildings
- Clarksville amends reopening plan: Masks required
- COVID patient leaves Baptist Health Floyd after 28 days
- Speakers 'Back the Blue' during rally as protesters continue calls for justice
- Football paused at some schools, continuing at others, amid COVID-19 positives
- Mother of man shot during traffic stop leads demonstration in Jeffersonville
- 'One in a million' — Former teammates, friends mourn Southern Indiana softball legend
- Colts Top 5: Undrafted rookies who could make the team
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Polished Kaufman mulling all offers, including IU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.