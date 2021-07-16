Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.