Courtney Glotzbach (Florida Gulf Coast): The Providence graduate, who spent her first three years at Jacksonville State University, announced this past Saturday that she is transferring to Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Fla. “I am extremely thankful for my time at JSU, but am happy to say that I will continue my volleyball career at Florida Gulf Coast University! go eagles!” Glotzbach wrote on Twitter. This past season, the 5-foot-11 outside hitter compiled 275 points, 236 kills, 169 digs, 42 total blocks, 13 assists and 11 service aces while starting all 30 matches for the Gamecocks. The Eagles, who also play in the ASUN, went 26-7 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Iowa State in five sets in the first round.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Courtney Glotzbach
