Courtney Glotzbach (Jacksonville State): The Providence graduate is a freshman outside hitter on the women’s volleyball team. On Wednesday, Glotzbach was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. So far this season, she has 153 kills (3.4 per set), a .335 hitting percentage (which ranks fourth in the league), 26 digs and 18 total blocks for the Gamecocks (15-1), who tied for the OVC regular-season title. Jacksonville State faces Southeast Missouri at 2 p.m. today in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Courtney Glotzbach
