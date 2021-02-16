Courtney Glotzbach head shot

Courtney Glotzbach

Courtney Glotzbach (Jacksonville State): The Providence graduate is a freshman outside hitter on the women’s volleyball team. Glotzbach recorded 11 kills, five digs, two solo blocks and 13 points in the Gamecocks’ season-starting 3-1 victory over visiting Southeast Missouri State on Feb. 7. The next day, Glotzbach tallied 10 kills, one block assist and 10.5 points in Jacksonville State’s 3-0 sweep of the Redhawks. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you