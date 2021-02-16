Courtney Glotzbach (Jacksonville State): The Providence graduate is a freshman outside hitter on the women’s volleyball team. Glotzbach recorded 11 kills, five digs, two solo blocks and 13 points in the Gamecocks’ season-starting 3-1 victory over visiting Southeast Missouri State on Feb. 7. The next day, Glotzbach tallied 10 kills, one block assist and 10.5 points in Jacksonville State’s 3-0 sweep of the Redhawks.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Courtney Glotzbach
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Bernice Newberry Gilley, 88, passed away comfortably at home in New Albany, Indiana on Friday, February 12th, 2021. Bernice was born March 23rd, 1932 in Cannady, Virginia to the late Jesse Anderson Newberry and Fannie Viers Newberry. She was a longtime active member of Wesley Chapel UMC and …
Online Poll
Should public notices be published in newspapers, as they have been for decades, or on government websites?
Indiana House Bill1498 would allow state and local government to forego publication of public notices in newspapers, beginning in summer 2022, and instead permit publication on government websites.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown New Albany restaurant space available after Adrienne's departure
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Adams leads Lanesville into regional
- Greater Clark officials criticize proposed voucher program expansion
- Sellersburg council approves sewer, water increases on first reading
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Hintons have Eagles in regional again
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons win 1st regional title
- WRESTLING: Conway captures semistate title
- Gov. Holcomb lauds Secretary of State Lawson as she announces her resignation
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Bulldogs outlast Pioneers in OT
- Officials concerned about unknown child abuse during pandemic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.