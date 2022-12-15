Dakota Capps head shot

Dakota Capps (Transylvania): The Clarksville graduate is a freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-2 guard has started five straight games for the Pioneers. Sunday, Capps compiled five points, six assists, two steals and one rebound in Transy’s 95-85 victory over visiting Blackburn College in the Don Lane Classic. He was 2 for 6 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line while committing five turnovers and three fouls in 27 minutes of action. So far this season, Capps is averaging 6.9 points, a team-high 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 27.9 minutes for the Pioneers (4-4), who’ll face Hampden-Sydney College at 4 p.m. Monday at a tournament in Nashville.

