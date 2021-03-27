Darryl Baker (Talladega): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 6-foot-4 senior guard on the men’s basketball team. Baker, who recently completed his final season, was named an NAIA Division I honorable mention All-America on Thursday. He averaged 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game for the Tornadoes (25-5), who finished one win shy of the NAIA National Tournament. Baker shot 45.4 percent from the field, including 35.9 percent from 3-point range, and 89.9 percent from the free throw line.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Darryl Baker
