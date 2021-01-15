Darryl Baker head shot 1

Darryl Baker

Darryl Baker (Talladega): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 6-foot-4 senior guard on the men’s basketball team. Baker, the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year, is averaging a team-best 17.6 points, to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Tornadoes. Baker, who scored a season-high 38 points against Mobile on Nov. 14, is shooting 46 percent from the field and 96.2 percent from the free throw line for Talladega (13-2, 3-0), which will visit Southeastern Baptist College (Miss.) on Monday night.

