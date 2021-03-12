Darryl Baker head shot 1

Darryl Baker

Darryl Baker (Talladega): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 6-foot-4 senior guard on the men’s basketball team. Baker, who was recently named to the All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference first team, is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Tornadoes (24-4), who face LSU Alexandria (16-4) tonight in the Alexandria Bracket A of the NAIA Tournament Opening Round. If Talladega wins, it will face top-seeded Loyola (La.) Saturday night. Baker is also shooting 47 percent from the field, including 35.8 percent from 3-point range, and 92 percent from the free throw line.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you