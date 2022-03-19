Darryl Baker head shot 1

Darryl Baker

Darryl Baker (Talladega): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-4 guard recorded 13 points, and two rebounds in the Tornadoes’ 67-56 win over Jamestown (N.D.) in a Round of 16 game in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship on Friday evening at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. He was 4 for 11 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free throw line while also committing one turnover and three fouls in 26 minutes of action. Second-seeded Talladega (30-5) will face No. 5 seed Concordia (Neb.) at 8 p.m. tonight in a national quarterfinal. If the Tornadoes win that game they’ll advance to the Final Four.

Tags

Trending Video