Dayna Kinnaird head shot

Dayna Kinnaird

Dayna Kinnaird (Louisville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a redshirt junior defensive lineman on the football team. He came off the bench to tally one quarterback hit in the Cardinals’ season-opening 35-21 victory over Western Kentucky. He played, but didn’t register a tackle in Louisville’s 47-34 loss to Miami (Fla.) on Saturday night.

