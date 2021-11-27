dayna_kinnaird_hs

Dayna Kinnaird

Dayna Kinnaird (Louisville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a redshirt junior on the football team. The 6-3, 270-pound defensive lineman has seen action in five games this season for the Cardinals. Kinnaird had one quarterback hurry in Louisville’s 62-22 win at Duke on Nov. 18. He and the Cardinals (6-5) will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they host archrival Kentucky.

