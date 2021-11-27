Dayna Kinnaird (Louisville): The Jeffersonville graduate is a redshirt junior on the football team. The 6-3, 270-pound defensive lineman has seen action in five games this season for the Cardinals. Kinnaird had one quarterback hurry in Louisville’s 62-22 win at Duke on Nov. 18. He and the Cardinals (6-5) will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they host archrival Kentucky.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Dayna Kinnaird
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
June 2021 Obituaries
Funeral services will be 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Billy Cunningham passed away at home on Thursday. Visitation is on Tuesday, 11am-4pm, Funeral is at 4pm at the Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jeff bar owner arrested on racketeering, theft charges
- Charlestown Road residents express concerns about street safety
- Police pursuit through New Albany leads to felony theft charges
- New evidence to be filed against New Albany cop
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Bulldogs hold off Generals
- Teacher pay increases in school districts across Clark, Floyd counties
- New Albany's Dada Boutique opens pop-up during holiday season
- New Albany man sentenced to 10 years in robbery, battery case
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Helton's second chance lifts Pirates
- Jeffersonville Main Street named quarterfinalist in national contest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.