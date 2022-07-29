DeAndre Stoud (Indianapolis): The New Albany graduate recently completed his junior year on the men’s track & field team. Last month he was named to the 2021-22 Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference team. He competed in the winter and spring for the Greyhounds.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: DeAndre Stroud
