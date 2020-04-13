Demarre Sims (Indianapolis): The Jeffersonville graduate, a 5-11 senior guard on the men’s basketball team, averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 24 games for the Greyhounds. He shot 45.5 percent from the field and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the free throw line for Indy, which went 24-6 and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II Tournament that never took place.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Demarre Sims
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
