Providence-Jeff 8

Jeffersonville's Devyn Rivers makes a play on the ball at third base during the Red Devils' 5-1 victory over Providence at Don Poole Field on April 22, 2019. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Devyn Rivers (Olney Central): He recently completed his freshman year on the baseball team. Rivers saw action in 14 games and hit .325 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs while scoring 15 runs. He also had a .408 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage of .700. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you