Dillon Freiberger head shot

Dillon Freiberger

Dillon Freiberger (Ball State): The Floyd Central graduate is a rising sophomore on the men’s swimming & diving team. As a freshman, he compiled times of 1 minute, 49.05 seconds in the 200 freestyle, 4:53.51 in the 500 free and 16:49.74 in the 1,650 free at the Mid-American Conference Championships.

