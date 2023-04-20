The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman on the baseball team. The infielder is off to a sizzling start with the community college in Hanceville, Ala. Last week, Decker hit his first collegiate grand slam in the Lions’ 6-2 win at Snead State. He followed that up with a 3-for-3 game against Snead three days later. So far this season, Decker is batting .386 with four doubles, two home runs and 28 RBIs while touching home 34 times. He has an on-base percentage of .530 and a slugging percentage of .474. Wallace State (29-11, 18-2), which has won 12 in a row, is slated to host Shelton State this afternoon.
