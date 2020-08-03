Dorian Hendrix (Georgetown): The Floyd Central graduate is a rising sophomore offensive lineman on the football team. Hendrix and the Tigers could be back in the action in the spring after the NAIA announced earlier this week that it was postponing fall sports competitions to the spring.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Dorian Hendrix
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Visitation: 3:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Funeral: 11:00am, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial: Veron Cemetery. www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Visitation: 10:00am-2:30pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane). Funeral Service: 2:30pm, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial: Galena Cemetery. www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Online Poll
If the presidential election were today, who would you choose?
With the Nov. 3 General Election a little over three months away, we're curious as to how the electorate is leaning. Both major party candidates, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and the Democrats' presumptive nominee Joe Biden, have experience. The current president brought his business acumen to the White House and is in his fourth year running the country. Joe Biden served eight years as vice president, from 2009 to 2017, and represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate, from 1973 to 2009.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson dies
- Charlestown student tests positive for COVID-19
- Baptist Health Floyd makes U.S. News & World Report Top 10 best hospitals in Indiana
- Ivy Tech Sellersburg offering free certification classes through Workforce Ready Grant
- New Washington student tests positive for COVID-19
- Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Clarksville motel
- Rollover crash on I-64 westbound in Floyd County
- New Albany-based American Queen Steamboat announces layoffs
- Authority eyes future of City-County Building as New Albany set to depart
- Man charged with felony murder in Floyd County; warrant issued
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.