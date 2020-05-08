Drew Reich (Purdue Fort Wayne): The Charlestown graduate, a redshirt senior outfielder on the baseball team, hit .333 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs in 12 games, including nine starts. He also had a .444 slugging percentage and a .442 on-base percentage.
