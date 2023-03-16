Drew Taylor head shot

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the baseball team. The outfielder went 2-for-5 at the plate and hit his first home run of the season, while driving in two and touching home twice, in the Screaming Eagles' 12-11 11-inning win over visiting Oakland on Sunday afternoon. So far this season, Taylor is batting .278 with one triple, one home run and two RBIs with five runs scored while starting five of eight games in which he's appeared. USI (6-9), which visited Saint Louis on Tuesday, will host Southern Illinois at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

