Drew Taylor head shot

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his freshman season on the baseball team. The outfielder played in 22 games, starting nine, for the Screaming Eagles. He hit .172 with three doubles and four RBIs. He had a season-high two hits against Quincy. Taylor garnered Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you