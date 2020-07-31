Dylan Goodlett (Manchester): The Silver Creek graduate is a rising sophomore defensive back on the football team. The 5-6, 185-pound Goodlett appeared in two games as a freshman for the Spartans. Goodlett will be back in action for the Spartans in the spring after the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Monday that it was postponing football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the second semester.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Dylan Goodlett
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Tags
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Visitation: 10:00am-2:30pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane). Funeral Service: 2:30pm, Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial: Galena Cemetery. www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Online Poll
If the presidential election were today, who would you choose?
With the Nov. 3 General Election a little over three months away, we're curious as to how the electorate is leaning. Both major party candidates, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and the Democrats' presumptive nominee Joe Biden, have experience. The current president brought his business acumen to the White House and is in his fourth year running the country. Joe Biden served eight years as vice president, from 2009 to 2017, and represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate, from 1973 to 2009.
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Charlestown student tests positive for COVID-19
- Baptist Health Floyd makes U.S. News & World Report Top 10 best hospitals in Indiana
- Rollover crash on I-64 westbound in Floyd County
- New Albany-based American Queen Steamboat announces layoffs
- Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Clarksville motel
- 812 Vintage to open in downtown New Albany
- Officials state concerns over ambulance response times, lack of service
- Man charged with felony murder in Floyd County; warrant issued
- Authority eyes future of City-County Building as New Albany set to depart
- DODD COLUMN: Remembering Johnny Randolph
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.