Dylan Goodlett head shot

Dylan Goodlett 

Dylan Goodlett (Manchester): The Silver Creek graduate is a rising sophomore defensive back on the football team. The 5-6, 185-pound Goodlett appeared in two games as a freshman for the Spartans. Goodlett will be back in action for the Spartans in the spring after the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Monday that it was postponing football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the second semester.

