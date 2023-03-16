Eli Watson (Western Kentucky): The Providence graduate is a redshirt freshman on the baseball team. The outfielder made his first career start a memorable one Tuesday. He recorded his first collegiate hit — a home run — and drove in four runs in the Hilltoppers’ 8-2 victory over visiting Austin Peay. “On the offensive side, it was Eli Watson’s day,” WKU head coach Marc Rardin said afterward. “One thing about Eli is the guy has not played a lot. I think he had two or three at-bats before today, but he was completely deserving of it. He never comes with bad body language to practice, in the game, or in the dugout. He is positive energy. He is great with the team. He is well-deserving of this opportunity and the game rewarded him.” Following his two-run homer in the second inning, Watson later added a sacrifice fly and drew a hit-by-pitch RBI for the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky (14-4), which is off to its best start since 1982, will visit Middle Tennessee for a three-game weekend series before visiting Louisville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Eli Watson
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Movie about Southern Indiana Softball player set to release this summer
- UPDATE: 'All clear' given following nitrogen oxide release
- HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: Walters out after 1 season at Floyd
- Arrest made following Clark Memorial Bridge fatal crash
- Man arrested after missing Georgetown teen found in western Indiana
- Clark County man arrested for allegedly stealing construction materials
- Man shot by Jeffersonville Police dies
- UPDATED: Attorney responds to Clarksville's eminent domain move for Colgate site
- Liquor store for Eastern Boulevard among Clarksville zoning requests
- Southern Indiana partners announce Shakespeare in the Park series
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.