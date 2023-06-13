Eli Watson (Western Kentucky): The Providence graduate recently completed his redshirt freshman season on the baseball team. On May 31, Watson announced that he had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. This past season, he hit .250 with a double, one home run and six RBIs while scoring once in 12 games, five of which he started for the Hilltoppers.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Eli Watson
