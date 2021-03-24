Ellie Jackman head shot

Ellie Jackman

Ellie Jackman (IU Southeast): The Northview graduate is a freshman third baseman on the softball team. On Monday, Jackman was named the River States Conference Player of the Week. Last week she hit .500 (8-for-16) with a double, a home run and five RBIs while scoring six runs in helping the Grenadiers go 4-2. She capped off the week with a 4-for-4 outing against Calumet College of St. Joseph on Sunday. In that game she had a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Through Monday, Jackman ranked third in the RSC with 16 runs scored and 10th in batting average (.347).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you