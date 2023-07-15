Elliot Mays (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed her freshman year on the softball team, after also playing on the volleyball team. Mays, a catcher-outfielder, batted .250 with two doubles and seven RBIs while starting 31 of 45 games for the Panthers. She had a season-high three hits against Augustana (Ill.) on March 26. Defensively, she ranked third on the team in putouts (104) and posted a .947 fielding percentage.
