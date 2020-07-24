Emelia Currin head shot

Emelia Currin

Emelia Currin (Hanover): The Floyd Central graduate, a rising sophomore on the women’s swimming & diving team, competed in several meets for the Panthers. Her season was highlighted by a victory in the 200-yard individual medley against Rose-Hulman. She was also a part of Hanover’s fourth-place finishing team in the 200 medley relay at the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships.

