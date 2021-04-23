Emma Ellis head shot

Emma Ellis

Emma Ellis (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate is a freshman on the women’s tennis team. Ellis has played singles and doubles this season for the Grenadiers (9-7, 6-2). At 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, she and her teammates will face Midway (Ky.) in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference Tournament at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Ky.

