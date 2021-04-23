Emma Ellis (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate is a freshman on the women’s tennis team. Ellis has played singles and doubles this season for the Grenadiers (9-7, 6-2). At 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, she and her teammates will face Midway (Ky.) in the quarterfinals of the River States Conference Tournament at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Emma Ellis
