Emma Ellis (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman on the women’s tennis team, went 1-2 in singles for the Grenadiers during their abbreviated spring season.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Emma Ellis
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
