Emma Fletcher (Bellarmine): The Christian Academy graduate is a freshman jumper on the women's track & field team. Early last month, she placed third (4.92 meters) in the long jump in the 2021 Jim Vargo Invitational at Bellarmine's Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Emma Fletcher
