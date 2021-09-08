Emma_Kaelin head shot

Emma Kaelin

Emma Kaelin (Indiana State): The Providence graduate is a freshman on the women’s volleyball team. On Monday, the 5-8 setter was named to the Music City Invitational All-Tournament team after the Sycamores went 2-0 at Belmont over the weekend. In Friday’s win over Alcorn State, Kaelin contributed 33 assists, 10 digs and five kills. She followed that up with 42 assists, 13 digs, three kills and one block in ISU’s win over Belmont on Saturday. Kaelin averaged 10.71 assists and 3.29 digs per set in the two days. Through the first five matches of her career, she has 158 assists, 48 digs, 21.5 points, 17 kills, five block assists and two service aces. The Sycamores (3-2) next host IUPUI at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

