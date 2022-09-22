Emma Kaelin (Indiana State): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the volleyball team. The setter has started six of the Sycamores’ first eight matches of the season. So far she’s compiled a team-high 120 assists, 69 digs, eight points, six kills and two service aces. Indiana State (1-7) will next host Bradley on Friday in its Missouri Valley Conference-opener.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Emma Kaelin
