Emma Kaelin soph head shot

Emma Kaelin

Emma Kaelin (Indiana State): The Providence graduate is a sophomore on the volleyball team. The setter has started six of the Sycamores’ first eight matches of the season. So far she’s compiled a team-high 120 assists, 69 digs, eight points, six kills and two service aces. Indiana State (1-7) will next host Bradley on Friday in its Missouri Valley Conference-opener.

