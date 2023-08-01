Emma Lopp

Emma Lopp (Indianapolis): The New Albany graduate is readying for her junior year on the women’s soccer team. Last season, the forward tallied one assist and one point while starting three of 11 matches. In 322 minutes, she had two shots on goal. The Greyhounds will host Tiffin on Aug. 20 in an exhibition and will visit Bellarmine a week later.

