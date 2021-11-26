Emmy Ralph (IU Southeast): The Bullitt East (Ky.) graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. On Monday, Ralph was named the River States Conference Player of the Week. The 5-foot-6 guard helped lead the Grenadiers to wins over Alice Lloyd (Ky.) and Brescia (Ky.). She had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 91-72 win over the Eagles on Wednesday, then followed that up with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 61-43 win at Brescia. Through four games, Ralph was averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, three assists and 2.8 steals for the Grenadiers, who hosted Midway (Ky.) on Tuesday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Emmy Ralph
