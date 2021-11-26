Emmy Ralph head shot

Emmy Ralph

Emmy Ralph (IU Southeast): The Bullitt East (Ky.) graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. On Monday, Ralph was named the River States Conference Player of the Week. The 5-foot-6 guard helped lead the Grenadiers to wins over Alice Lloyd (Ky.) and Brescia (Ky.). She had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 91-72 win over the Eagles on Wednesday, then followed that up with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s 61-43 win at Brescia. Through four games, Ralph was averaging 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, three assists and 2.8 steals for the Grenadiers, who hosted Midway (Ky.) on Tuesday.

