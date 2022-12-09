The Bullitt East (Ky.) graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. On Nov. 29, Ralph tallied a team-high 22 points — including the 1,000th of her career — in the host Grenadiers’ 61-58 loss to St.-Mary-of-the-Woods. She became the 30th member of the IUS 1,000-point club. Last Saturday, she scored 26 points in IU Southeast’s 86-56 win at IU Kokomo. She was 9 for 21 from the field, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range. So far this season, Ralph is averaging a team-high 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Grenadiers. She’s shooting 32.9 percent from 3-point range, and 85 percent from the free throw line for IUS (7-3), which will next face Fisk at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Emmy Ralph
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Southern Indiana woman recovering after Henryville shooting
- Oakes Way in Georgetown officially opens
- Louisville chef to head Gordon Ramsay Steak at Caesars Southern Indiana
- Founder of Jeffersonville group to help homeless arrested in Clarksville
- Concerns raised over duck hunters along Ohio River
- 'A perfect storm of injustice': New Albany native examines Camm case in new book
- Eastbound I-64 closure at Sherman Minton starts Friday
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Radlein hits 9 3s in Generals' win
- BOYS' SWIMMING & DIVING: Twenty to watch
- Knable calls for $500,000 grant program for downtown businesses
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.