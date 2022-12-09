Emmy_Ralph head shot

Emmy Ralph

The Bullitt East (Ky.) graduate is a junior on the women’s basketball team. On Nov. 29, Ralph tallied a team-high 22 points — including the 1,000th of her career — in the host Grenadiers’ 61-58 loss to St.-Mary-of-the-Woods. She became the 30th member of the IUS 1,000-point club. Last Saturday, she scored 26 points in IU Southeast’s 86-56 win at IU Kokomo. She was 9 for 21 from the field, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range. So far this season, Ralph is averaging a team-high 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Grenadiers. She’s shooting 32.9 percent from 3-point range, and 85 percent from the free throw line for IUS (7-3), which will next face Fisk at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

