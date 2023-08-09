McCullough_Erica_Q5mQO.jpg

Erica McCullough

Erica McCullough (Concordia): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her sophomore season on the softball team. The left-handed pitcher went 9-7 with two saves and a 4.21 earned-run average in the circle for the Golden Bears, who went 30-28. Over 121 1/3 innings, she allowed 96 runs (73 earned) on 152 hits while walking 63 and striking out 60 while appearing in 28 games (20 of which she started). 

