Ethan English (John A. Logan): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore right-handed pitcher/first baseman on the baseball team, hit .400 with five doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs for the Vols. He also had a .453 on-base percentage and .778 slugging percentage. On the mound, the TCU commit went 0-0 with two saves and a 3.68 ERA in four appearances. In 7 1/3 innings, English allowed three earned runs on six hits while striking out two. 

