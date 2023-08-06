Evan Goforth (Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed his sophomore season on the baseball team. The infielder appeared in 15 games and made seven starts (six at second base and one at third) for the Hoosiers. He made his first career appearance at first base after pinch-hitting against Ohio on April 22. Goforth reached base safely in six games and posted one multi-hit and one multi-RBI game. Additionally, he homered at Kentucky during the NCAA Lexington Regional on June 4.

